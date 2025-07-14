LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, and for many families, every dollar counts, especially when buying supplies and clothes for more than one child.

A new NerdWallet survey reveals that parents are expected to spend an average of $741 on back-to-school essentials this year. That’s $200 more than last year, with prices for clothing, electronics, and basic supplies continuing to rise.

According to the survey, 56% of parents say they’re feeling financial stress this season, prompting many to set strict budgets or turn to more affordable options like thrift shopping.

Shakeria Hawkins went to a local Goodwill store to learn about the savings parents can find.

Back-to-school shopping strains budgets, but thrift stores like Goodwill offer relief

Here in the Las Vegas Valley, Goodwill of Southern Nevada is stepping in to help local families save. The nonprofit is offering children’s shirts and pants starting at just $3.99 — a fraction of the cost at traditional retailers.

“Most of the apparel items are $4, shoes maybe $5,” said Bryan Stewart, Chief of Marketing and External Relations at Goodwill of Southern Nevada. “It’s great—you never know what’s coming in, but we have a very generous community. Kids are going to benefit from being able to create their own style, but on a budget.”

Retail experts also recommend shopping early to score the best deals and avoid the stress of last-minute runs.