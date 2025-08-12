Channel 13 looked into concerns about A/C issues at Silverado High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students return to campus just as hot, triple-digit heat is now taking over our valley.

That has parents worried about their kids staying in school, especially those at Silverado High School in the southeast Valley, as they're dealing with A/C issues on the first day back to class.

“The hot temperatures are of a concern, not only for my student but for the safety of all students and staff," said the mother of a Silverado High School student, Michelle Fields. “My son Jack is a junior starting this year.”

She tells me he has a medical condition, so his first day hasn't been easy.

“It’s a heart condition, and his temperature is not easily regulated anyway," said Fields.

So when she received an email from the school's principal on Friday, saying the A/C wasn't working at full capacity, she was upset.

"Absolutely, especially, we live in Las Vegas, everyone knows it gets hot here. So, in my mind, this should’ve been taken care of over the Summer," said Fields.

This is the letter sent to all Silverado High School parents:

Dear Silverado High School Families,



We are excited to welcome our students back for the 2025-2026 school year on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 7:00 AM.



As we near the completion of our campus modernization project, we want to make families aware that the HVAC unit will not be operating at full capacity for the first few days of school.



School administration is working with CCSD



Facilities to get the systems fully operational as quickly as possible. In the meantime, crews have placed additional equipment throughout the school to keep classrooms and hallways as cool as possible.



At Silverado High School, our top priority is the safety of students and staff. We will continue to monitor temperatures throughout the building and make adjustments as needed.



We will also provide updates to families as information becomes available.



Thank you,



Ms. Jaime Ditto



Principal

Last week, the district told us they have been working on the A/C at schools across our valley, and that they recently finished a $5 million initiative to fix HVAC units on 37 campuses.

Fields and other parents tell me they're concerned, so our anchor Abel Garcia asked CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert about the importance of student safety in the heat.

“What is the school district doing as well for our kiddos in the next coming weeks? We know it’s dangerous out there, it’s hot, so what are you guys doing with that as well?" asked Abel Garcia.

“We are sending out to all of our administrators, as well as all of our coaches, a reminder of our protocol. When it is this hot, they shouldn’t be in certain situations," said Ebert.

In the letter sent to Silverado parents, the principal focused on safety as a top priority, saying, "We will continue to monitor temperatures throughout the building and make adjustments as needed."

According to the Southern Nevada Health District's website, the acceptable temperature range for a classroom is 65-85 degrees.

I asked students what it was like inside their classroom on Monday; some told me they didn't feel a difference, while others felt the heat.

“Yes, in the cafeteria and in the classrooms downstairs," said Silverado High School Freshman Kyre'ell Jackson.

“It was hot in some areas, but the cafeteria, the air felt heavy almost," said Kayden Moorehead, who is attending Silverado High School with his stepsister.

CCSD tells us they are working to get this A/C system back fully operational and will continue to have equipment there to try and keep the school cool in the meantime.