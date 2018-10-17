Contact Us

KTNV - Channel 13 News
3355 S. Valley View Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Our lobby is open by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on all major holidays.
Main Telephone: 702-876-1313
Breaking News Hotline: 702-871-3345
News Tips and Story Ideas | desk@ktnv.com
Channel 13 Digital Team | webmaster@ktnv.com
Paid Programming: Las Vegas Morning Blend | blendideas@ktnv.com
Regional General Manager: Merri Hanson |merri.hanson@scripps.com
Sr. Director of News: Jessie Williams | jessie.williams@ktnv.com
Director of Sales: Billy Ensor | billy.ensor@ktnv.com
Director of Engineering: Greg Rogers | greg.rogers@ktnv.com
Community Relations Manager: Jaime Kaveh | jaime.kaveh@ktnv.com
Let's Talk: Find upcoming events or submit a story idea | ktnv.com/letstalk
13 Investigates: Submit a tip or request an investigation | ktnv.com/13investigates
News in Your Neighborhood: Contact your neighborhood reporter | ktnv.com/neighborhoods
ABOUT SCRIPPS NEWS GROUP
The Scripps News Group is a dynamic team of journalists, all working together to bring you on-the-ground reporting that puts facts and people first. We are committed to listening and sharing the stories from communities where we live and work. We are dedicated to accuracy, accountability and transparency.