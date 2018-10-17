Contact Us

KTNV - Channel 13 News

3355 S. Valley View Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Our lobby is open by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on all major holidays.

Main Telephone: 702-876-1313

Breaking News Hotline: 702-871-3345

News Tips and Story Ideas | desk@ktnv.com

Channel 13 Digital Team | webmaster@ktnv.com

Paid Programming: Las Vegas Morning Blend | blendideas@ktnv.com

Regional General Manager: Merri Hanson |merri.hanson@scripps.com

Sr. Director of News: Jessie Williams | jessie.williams@ktnv.com

Director of Sales: Billy Ensor | billy.ensor@ktnv.com

Director of Engineering: Greg Rogers | greg.rogers@ktnv.com

Community Relations Manager: Jaime Kaveh | jaime.kaveh@ktnv.com

Let's Talk: Find upcoming events or submit a story idea | ktnv.com/letstalk

13 Investigates: Submit a tip or request an investigation | ktnv.com/13investigates

News in Your Neighborhood: Contact your neighborhood reporter | ktnv.com/neighborhoods