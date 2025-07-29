Cause of strip mall fire near UNLV likely to be considered 'undetermined'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The cause behind the large fire that engulfed several businesses on a strip mall near UNLV on Friday morning is likely to be considered "undetermined," according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The structure was condemned by the Building Department due to its hazardous conditions, making the examination of the fire "impossible" possibly "forever."

Although the exact cause is unknown, the fire department said that there were no signs of forced entry, and the fire did not originate on the outside, making its way to the inside of the structure. This would mean that it's unlikely that the fire was caused by someone or something from outside of the building.

The fire department also determined that the United States Postal Service office is not believed to be the origin of the fire due to fire patterns and effects.

Due to the year that the building was constructed, the structure did not have fire sprinklers.

The two-story portion has been condemned by the Building Department and has been turned over to the property owner for demolition plans.

As for victims, while the fire was actively burning, the fire department determined that conditions were unsurvivable and did not risk the lives of any firefighters. So far, all occupants have been accounted for, and the fire department has not received any reports of missing persons.

What is left of the building is considered to be extremely unsafe and a search for victims has not been made.