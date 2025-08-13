Two businesses near Strip have their lawsuit over Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix dismissed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two businesses near the Strip, Battista's Hole in the Wall and Stage Door Casino, had their lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix dismissed.

Battista's Hole in the Wall and Stage Door Casino are among the several businesses that filed lawsuits in the aftermath of the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.

We've spent hours talking with business owners along Flamingo Road and Koval Lane who feel their livelihoods suffered as a result of the months of road work leading up to the race.

A Las Vegas Grand Prix representative tells Channel 13, "We have resolved our differences with Battista's/Stage Door and Jay's Market." (Jay's Market, though not a plaintiff in this lawsuit, was among the businesses that alleged lost profits because of the race.)

According to court documents obtained by Channel 13 on Wednesday, "claims asserted by Battista’s and Stage Door against the Defendants are hereby dismissed with prejudice," meaning the plaintiffs can't re-file the same claim.

The judge's order amounts to a partial dismissal; one of the three plaintiffs, RDG LV, LLC, will be allowed to move forward, the filing states.

Additional businesses that have filed suit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix and its parent company include Ellis Island, which now has a partnership with LVGP, and Ferraro's Ristorante. All claim they lost millions of dollars in profit because of the race, construction and closures associated with track paving.

Channel 13 has reached out to the businesses involved. As of this report, we'd received a response from one owner who stated, "no comment." We also reached out to the county and attorneys in this case, but have yet to hear back.