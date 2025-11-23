Max Verstappen wins 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won his second Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It was a gutsy move at the start of the race that sealed the win for Verstappen. McLaren's Lando Norris tried to defend his pole position but when he went wide, Verstappen went past on the inside. Verstappen picked up speed on the straights and pulled about six seconds ahead of his closest competitor, which was Norris.

"It's [Norris'] own mistake off the line," former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer said on F1TV. "He had pole position. He cut across aggressively and then made the mistake, opened the door for Verstappen, opened the door for Russell as well on the first lap, and Max Verstappen hasn't looked back."

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS IN LAS VEGAS! 👏🏆



He takes his second victory on the Strip in dominant style! 💪#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/y2MEBqEo4y — Formula 1 (@F1) November 23, 2025

Verstappen picks up 25 points in the Drivers' Championship with that win. He is still competing with the two McLarens, which is Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris came in second place while Mercedes' George Russell, last year's champion, came in third.