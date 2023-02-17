Jarah Wright is a digital content producer for 13 Action News.

She grew up in Tyler, Texas and spent seven years working for Minor League Baseball teams before transitioning back to TV.

Jarah joined KTNV as a producer in August 2021 before transitioning to the digital department in February 2023.

She graduated from the University Of North Texas and has also freelanced for multiple publications including The Dallas Morning News and Ballpark Digest.

Jarah is passionate about sports, especially baseball, and entertainment. When she's not at the office, you can find her at sporting events, concerts, plays, and exploring everything the valley has to offer.

You can get in touch with her at jarah.wright@ktnv.com.