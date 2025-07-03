Nevada Supreme Court temporarily pauses proceedings against Michele Fiore

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Possible discipline against Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore has been paused after a ruling by the Nevada Supreme Court.

According to the order, which was handed down on Wednesday, justices granted an emergency stay in proceedings against Fiore that are being brought forward by the the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.

The court is also asking the commission to explain why they have the jurisdiction to file a formal complaint against Fiore.

You can read the full ruling below.

Back in October, Fiore was found guilty of six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Fiore was accused of funneling money from charitable and political causes into accounts for her own personal use and spending it on things like living expenses, plastic surgery, and her daughter's wedding.

Following the conviction, the commission modified her suspension from the bench and took away her annual judicial salary, which is about $90,000. The commission stated that was because they had received additional complaints against Fiore, which they were looking into.

Then, in April, President Donald Trump pardoned Fiore, who has maintained her innocence throughout court proceedings.

"Today, I stand before you — not just as a free woman, but as a vindicated soul whose prayers were heard, whose faith held firm, and whose truth could not be buried by injustice. I am deeply and eternally grateful to President Donald J. Trump for granting me a full and unconditional pardon," Fiore told Channel 13 in April. "This act of mercy is not just a correction of a legal record — it is the restoration of a life, a reputation, and a mission long targeted for destruction."

Fiore's attorney, Paola Armeni, has stated the pardon is just one reason why Fiore should be reinstated. She also says Fiore shouldn't be punished for conduct that happened before Fiore was elected as Pahrump Justice of the Peace.

"Public policy dictates that the Nevada Legislature did not intend the interpretation the Commission espouses, which lacks legal authority and would lead to the absurd result of subjecting judges to arbitrary and capricious judicial disciplined for conduct which occurred before the judge took office," Armeni wrote in a motion from June 26.

You can see the motion below.

The motion also states the Presidential Pardon would "trump any order" to order Fiore to pay restitution to any donors.

As for what happens next, the Supreme Court has given the commission 28 days to file their jurisdiction explanation. After that, Fiore's attorney will have two weeks to respond.