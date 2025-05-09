Judicial commission reviews Michele Fiore's suspension post-presidential pardon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A public hearing was held on Friday regarding Michele Fiore's suspension from the bench.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline met on Friday to discuss whether a suspension order is still warranted or "if she poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or the administration of justice" following her presidential pardon.

Fiore was found guilty of six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October 2024.

Fiore was appointed Justice of the Peace in Nye County in December 2022. She was suspended without pay following her felony conviction in October.

Paola Armeni, the lawyer representing Fiore, argues that because she was pardoned by the president, she should no longer be suspended.

"When does it end? The commission can no longer issue, rescind and reinstate based on this conviction, based on this pardon," said Armeni.

She also argued that the commission only has jurisdiction over misconduct that has occurred during her time as a judge.

After the hearing, Commissioner Karl Armstrong said the commission will go into private session to deliberate until they've reached a decision.

As of Friday afternoon, a decision has not been made.

