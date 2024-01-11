Watch Now
Senior political reporter

Steve Sebelius has covered news and politics for more than 30 years for daily and weekly newspapers and on television. He's been a reporter, columnist, editor, broadcaster and host of two political shows.

Steve joined the Channel 13 team as a senior political reporter in January 2024 as part of the Journalism Journey Initiative — a partnership between the E.W. Scripps Company and Google that aims to help veteran print journalists transition to video-driven reporting.

This isn't Steve's first time at Channel 13. From 2006-07, he hosted the show "Political Insiders" on KTNV. From 2015-20, he co-hosted "PoliticsNOW" on KLAS.

Throughout his career, Steve has interviewed politicians at all levels, including former President Jimmy Carter, then-Sen. Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and nearly all of the 2016 presidential field.

In his spare time, Steve enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction and is a huge sci-fi fan. He can discuss both Star Trek and Star Wars in startling detail.

You can contact Steve with story ideas at steve.sebelius@ktnv.com.

