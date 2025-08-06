Feds say Nevada is a sanctuary state — but not why

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The state of Nevada is once again facing off with the U.S. Department of Justice over a seemingly simple question: Is Nevada a sanctuary state?

Nevada has repeatedly had to fight off the label, dating to the first Trump administration. But under an executive order from President Donald Trump, states, cities or counties that are considered sanctuary jurisdictions can be sued by the federal government or lose federal funding.

WATCH | Nevada fights "sanctuary state" label as Justice Department offers no explanation

Justice Department lists Nevada as a sanctuary state. The reasons behind the designation remain unclear

On Tuesday, the Justice Department put out a news release listing Nevada alongside places such as San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago as sanctuary jurisdictions, or those that fail to operate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents seeking to arrest people in the country illegally.

Channel 13 emailed the department, seeking to find out why Nevada was listed. In reply, a spokeswoman noted a line in the release that reads, "The federal government will assist any jurisdiction that desires to be taken off this list to identify and eliminate their sanctuary policies, so they no longer stand in opposition to federal immigration enforcement."

We repeatedly asked the office what Nevada policies were considered "sanctuary policies" by the Justice Department, even sending a copy of the department's own list of criteria, but never received an answer.

We weren't the only ones in the dark. Congresswoman Dina Titus, D-Nev., was asked about the issue at an event and said she didn't know, either.

"Well, we just heard today that it had been designated by the Department of Justice, but we've been hearing from our governor and our mayor that's just not the case, so I need to find out just what they use as the way to define sanctuary state," Titus said.

Model policies to blame?

Channel 13 also reached out to Gov. Joe Lombardo's office, which released a statement denying Nevada was a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Please see the following statement from my office: pic.twitter.com/LQMiDxcrlI — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) August 5, 2025

"Despite the Attorney General's attempts to implement sanctuary policies, Nevada is not a sanctuary state and will never be a sanctuary state jurisdiction under Governor Lombardo," a post on X said.

That line was a reference to Nevada's Model Immigration Policies, a document that Attorney General Aaron Ford was required by law to publish earlier this year. The law says that law enforcement agencies, courthouses, jails and prisons and other agencies in the state have to either adopt the attorney general's model policies or adopt their own and inform the office.

WATCH | Is Nevada a sanctuary state? It's a complicated history

Is Nevada a sanctuary state? It's a complicated history

The document does outline restrictions on local police officers participating in operations solely involving immigration enforcement, arresting people solely for immigration crimes, detaining people with immigration holds after their state charges have been disposed of and providing certain information to federal agents.

But the Nevada Sheriffs and Chiefs Association adopted its own set of policies, which says "Nevada peace officers may assist in the enforcement of federal immigration laws as deemed appropriate by the agency's executive authority," the policy reads.

The Sheriffs and Chiefs Association document says police won't stop, question or detain anyone based on suspected immigration status, but it also says officers will notify ICE if people previously deported are again in custody, will enforce ICE detainer requests and allow ICE complete access to detention centers and jails.

It's not clear if the model policies were responsible for Nevada's being listed as a sanctuary state, but Ford replied to Lombardo's statement by accusing the governor of lying.

Joe Lombardo is lying.This is a blatant attempt by a desperate governor to earn praise from Donald Trump in an election year. Nevadans deserve facts, not fear. https://t.co/GlshenuTve — Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) August 6, 2025

Not the first time

Nevada has been accused of favoring illegal immigrants for years, dating to the first Trump administration.

In 2017, the Justice Department said Clark County was a sanctuary county, which drew protests from local officials, including then-Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Ultimately, after a visit to the state by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Justice Department sent Clark County a letter saying it had found no evidence that local officials were failing to cooperate with federal immigration agents.

And in May, Las Vegas found itself on a list of sanctuary cities, again drawing protests from Lombardo and Mayor Shelley Berkley. The Justice Department ultimately removed Las Vegas from its list.

WATCH | After backlash, DHS takes down list of 'sanctuary jurisdictions' that included Las Vegas

After backlash, DHS takes down list of 'sanctuary jurisdictions' that included Las Vegas

Do you have questions about politics, elections or government? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.