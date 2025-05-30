Department of Homeland Security lists City of Las Vegas as sanctuary jurisdiction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Department of Homeland Security has listed the City of Las Vegas as a sanctuary jurisdiction.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, sanctuary jurisdictions include cities, counties and states "that are deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws, endangering American communities.'

Channel 13 caught up with Mayor Shelley Berkley, who said, "The entire City of Las Vegas is surprised. We have never been a sanctuary city, we are not a sanctuary city, we're not going to be a sanctuary city."

WATCH: Mayor Shelley Berkley reacts to Las Vegas being listed as sanctuary jurisdiction

Gov. Joe Lombardo released a statement stating that the City of Las Vegas is not a sanctuary jurisdiction.

“Just as the State of Nevada is not a sanctuary state, the City of Las Vegas is not a sanctuary jurisdiction. The City of Las Vegas is working to quickly resolve this incorrect categorization with the Department of Homeland Security. Nevada will continue to follow federal law and cooperate with federal immigration authorities under Governor Lombardo’s leadership.”

The City of Las Vegas has also released a statement stating that the City of Las Vegas is not a sanctuary city.