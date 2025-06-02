After backlash, DHS takes down list of 'sanctuary jurisdictions' that included Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After receiving backlash from jurisdictions around the country and the National Sheriffs’ Association, the Department of Homeland Security removed a list from its website that identified jurisdictions allegedly not complying with federal immigration laws.

The list included the City of Las Vegas, a matter disputed by both Gov. Joe Lombardo and Mayor Shelley Berkley after it was released last Thursday.

Joe Moeller breaks down the local reaction to Las Vegas being named a sanctuary jurisdiction:

'It was a mistake': Governor, Las Vegas mayor push back on federal 'sanctuary' designation

According to DHS, the list aimed to expose cities, counties, and states that had policies intended to "deliberately and shamefully obstruct" federal immigration enforcement. DHS stated that the action followed an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in late April.

Shortly after the list was made public, Berkley and Lombardo issued statements opposing the designation, both asserting that Las Vegas is not a sanctuary city.

"No, the City of Las Vegas is not a sanctuary city, period. End of discussion," Berkley told Channel 13 last week. "Please take us off the list; we don't belong there."

The National Sheriffs’ Association also released a statement alleging that, in a meeting with DHS, "no political appointee for the administration could explain who compiled, proofed, and verified the list before publication."

National Sheriff's Association Statement by aroberts.news on Scribd

The statement further called on DHS to take down the list and immediately release its criteria for determining which jurisdictions it alleges are not cooperating with federal law enforcement.

"DHS has done a terrible disservice to President Trump and the Sheriffs of this country," the NSA wrote. "The President’s goals to reduce crime, secure the Borders, and make America safer have taken a step backward."

I reached out to DHS on Monday, and a senior DHS official responded with the following statement:

“As we have previously stated, the list is being constantly reviewed and can be changed at any time and will be updated regularly. Designation of a sanctuary jurisdiction is based on the evaluation of numerous factors, including self-identification as a Sanctuary Jurisdiction, noncompliance with federal law enforcement in enforcing immigration laws, restrictions on information sharing, and legal protections for illegal aliens.”

As of Monday afternoon, DHS has not responded to my follow-up questions seeking a reason for the list's removal. It remains unclear whether the list was removed for revision and will be posted again.

