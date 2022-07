Joe Moeller joined KTNV 13 Action News in July 2022. He graduated from California State University-Fullerton. During his time in university, he was a news and entertainment intern at KTLA in Los Angeles.

Helena, Montana is where he started his on-air career after he graduated. After his time in Montana, he was a morning anchor and reporter in Fresno.

After his time in Fresno, he moved to Las Vegas.