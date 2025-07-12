How this trainer and her mustang helped with search and rescue efforts for Texas floods

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Texas woman here in Las Vegas for the mustang competition helped in recovery efforts following devastating floods in Central Texas.

Crystal Cates and her search and rescue trained mustang named Zoro assisted in recovery operations after flooding killed more than 100 people in Texas Hill Country.

"None of us were expecting what happened," Cates said.

The Mustang Champion Competition at the South Point Hotel showcases dozens of wild horses that were captured by the Bureau of Land Management and then adopted out.

Cates is in Las Vegas to help trainers in the competition, providing a brief distraction from the ongoing disaster response back home. She shared video footage taken right after the flooding where she and Zoro joined search efforts.

"So we went out and we searched and he alerts and then the experts go in to figure out what that means," Cates said.

Her mustang, gathered from Wyoming, has specialized training that makes him particularly valuable in disaster situations.

"He's incredible. He's been trained to do scent work. So what does scent work mean? You think about canines, you think about like dogs being sent on and things," Cates said.

She confirmed that she and Zoro helped recover victims of the flood.

"Nobody alive, but we helped bring home four individuals that were passed away due to the storm," Cates said.

After the competition concludes, Cates plans to return to Texas where she and Zoro will continue search operations. She says the disaster has united Texans in their response.

"Everybody is out there and they're helping, and it's amazing, and I hate to say that a tragedy brings everybody together, but it truly does," Cates said.

While the Las Vegas competition demonstrates what formerly wild horses can accomplish in an arena setting, Cates believes Zoro exemplifies their potential for more meaningful work.

"We could bring closure to families," Cates said.

The Mustang Competition continues throughout the weekend at the South Point Hotel. This marks the second year for the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

The devastating floods in Central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts. Thanks to your generosity, so far, the Scripps Howard Fund has raised $85,000 to help Texas in its recovery. All of the proceeds will go to support local organizations with relief efforts.

This campaign is a Scripps News Group initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign are tax deductible.