From Las Vegas to Central Texas, doctor reflects on flood's toll on beloved hometown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The destruction from flooding across Texas is devastating with entire neighborhoods underwater, lives uprooted and tragic losses.

Wednesday, I introduced you to Bill Buechner, owner of Big B's Texas BBQ, and the pain he's feeling as floodwaters spread across his home state. For another here in Southern Nevada, that damage hits close to home.

Dr. Staci McHale, an OBGYN in Las Vegas, has family living in the flood zone and a deep connection to the region that's now underwater.

"It's heartbreaking really to know that there can be that much destruction in an area that's so loved by so many people," McHale said.

McHale's brother lives in Georgetown, Texas, where he also experienced flooding. His family received notice on July 5 that the river they live on was flooding while they were out of town.

"They quickly called their friends who helped evacuate their animals and start to clear out some of their storage areas," McHale said.

After seeing the devastation in Kerr County, she feared the worst and immediately reached out to her brother.

"I sent him a text just to make sure he was OK because I was scared that he was going to be caught up in the same things that we had heard about from the previous day," McHale said.

This isn't McHale's first experience with Texas floods. She grew up in Central Texas and attended summer camp near the Guadalupe River and other waterways that are now flooding.

"The Guadalupe River actually flooded the town where I went to college in the late 90s. A lot of my professors lost their homes. We had to evacuate the school for a week," McHale said.

The images from her home state bring back difficult memories for McHale.

"It's heartbreaking. I know people that went to summer camp at Camp Mystic and people that went to various summer camps in the area, and it brings back a lot of memories from when I was in school," McHale said.

Despite the destruction, McHale notes the resilience she's witnessed in previous floods.

"It's very scary how fast some of these things happen and how fast it gets back to normal is also pretty incredible," McHale said.

McHale's brother and his family are now back home safe and working to repair the damage left behind.

