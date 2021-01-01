Although Abel Garcia was born in Southern California, he moved to Northern Nevada at a young age, and he considers the Silver State his home.

In Reno, Nevada is where he began his journalism career at KOLO 8 News Now. There he started as an editor and making his way up to become a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter.

He spent a little more than four years working on his craft covering a variety of stories, including the Argenta Hall explosion at the University of Nevada, Reno; the riots that broke out after the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest that happened downtown; the impact of coronavirus throughout Northern Nevada; and a variety of wildfires that destroyed the homes of hundreds of families.

After spending nearly all his life in the Biggest Little City and developing into the journalist he is today, Abel decided it was time to take the next step in his career. He decided to come to Southern Nevada and join us here at 13 Action News in Las Vegas as a Multimedia Journalist/ Reporter. Being a Hispanic man, for Abel the concept of racial injustice is near and dear to his heart. Hoping to use this platform not only to provide the Vegas community with the latest and important information but to also let the voices of those who are underrepresented to be heard.

When Abel is not working, he enjoys riding horses, exploring the outdoors, spending quality time with his family, and meeting new people, so if you see him out in the city do not hesitate to go up to him and say hello.

Abel's email is abel.garcia@ktnv.com.