New federal heat protections proposed for workers as Las Vegas temperatures soar into triple digits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Federal officials are considering new rules that would require employers to provide water, shade and rest breaks for outdoor workers during extreme heat conditions.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently completed public hearings on a proposed national heat standard that would set specific requirements based on temperature thresholds.

Malcolm Terry, who works daily as a landscaper in the intense Southern Nevada sun, says his team has adapted to the harsh conditions.

"110, 115," Terry said, describing the temperatures they regularly face.

Despite having learned to manage the heat, Terry acknowledges the challenges of working outdoors in Las Vegas.

"Hot, it's hot. It's hot. We know how to handle the heat," Terry said.

The proposed federal rule would require employers to provide water, shade and rest when temperatures reach 80 degrees. At 90 degrees, employers would need to give workers paid 15-minute breaks every two hours.

Terry's supervisor at Yellowstone Landscape explained to me that the company already follows strict safety protocols, including mandatory breaks every two hours, weekly trainings and water tanks on trucks.

Michael Shohet, president of Compass Development, who hires general contractors for various projects throughout the valley, believes the federal standards would help ensure all companies follow proper safety measures.

"This is nothing new for us. We've been dealing with heat forever since we've been working in this valley," Shohet said. "Having these rules in place provides the means for enforcement for the bad actors."

Nevada implemented its own heat illness rule in April, requiring all employers to assess risk and create a plan if there's a heat hazard. The state rule mandates water, training, emergency response plans and cooling measures.

"We don't have temperature thresholds in Nevada. Instead we're focused on is there a hazard," Victoria Carreón of Nevada OSHA said.

Carreón noted that if the federal rule is approved, Nevada can maintain its version as long as it's equally effective.

For workers like Terry, knowing there are rules in place for protection makes a difference.

"We try to catch it early and get out of here," Terry said.

An OSHA spokesperson said the department is now reviewing all public comments from recent hearings and will decide how to move forward, with a decision possibly coming as early as 2026.

