LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New state regulations requiring Nevada employers to protect workers from extreme heat went into enforceable effect Tuesday, providing critical safeguards as summer heat approaches.

We've heard from you over the years about these kinds of safeguards, or lack thereof, but now there are new rules for businesses with 10 or more employees throughout Nevada. This new regulation requires mitigation plans for workers facing heat-illness risks.

WATCH | How the new heat regulation will be enforced

How Nevada OSHA plans to enforce new heat regulation as the summer approaches

"Every worker in Nevada has the right to work in a workplace that is free of hazards," said Victoria Carreon, Administrator for Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations.

Carreon said enforcement will target specific industries where heat poses significant dangers.

"We have a list of businesses that are in high hazard industries, and those industries where we've identified that heat may be a major issue, those have programmed inspections so that could be construction, we also have like the casino industry," she said.

Nevada OSHA will also conduct unprogrammed inspections if claimed hazardous conditions arise. This would be situations like imminent dangers, reported fatalities and catastrophes.

Workers can also report heat safety violations directly to the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Nevada OSHA).

"They can go online and send in their complaint, or they can call us," Carreon said.

Under the new regulations, businesses must conduct a one-time analysis to determine if a majority of workers in certain categories (like in-the-field construction workers) face heat illness risks for more than 30 minutes of an hour. If so, employers must implement a written safety plan.

Employees working in climate-controlled environments are exempt from the heat-specific regulation but still must protect workers from recognized hazards. Click here for a breakdown of what that plan entails.

Nevada OSHA is offering support for businesses needing guidance on compliance.

"While you're working with our safety consultation and training section, then during that time, you would be exempt from regular inspections," Carreon said.

The regulations come after Las Vegas experienced its hottest summer on record in 2024, including a record-breaking 120-degree day on July 7. According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, last year's extreme heat was associated with more than 500 deaths.

WATCH | It's official: Las Vegas just had its hottest summer on record

It's official: Las Vegas just had its hottest summer on record

The new workplace protections could prove especially important as temperatures in the Southwest are projected to be hotter than average from May through July.

In fact, on days where the National Weather Service announces heat warnings or advisories, Nevada OSHA's regulation states they will conduct programmed inspections at targeted high-risk industries.

Climate Prediction Center The next three months are projected to get hotter than average temperatures in our region.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.