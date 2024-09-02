It's official: Las Vegas just had its hottest summer on record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Once we hit September, we've entered meteorological fall, which means we can officially tally up the weather statistics of the past three months. Here's the conclusion:

Summer 2024 was the hottest on record in Las Vegas, setting new benchmarks for average high temperature, average low temperature and overall average temperature.

But there's more!

This summer we broke our all-time hottest daily high temperature on July 7 when we hit a whopping 120 degrees at Harry Reid International Airport. That easily beat our previous daily high which was 117 degrees before then.

Plus...this past summer held the hottest four days on record.

120° - July 7

119° - July 9

118° - July 10

118° - July 11

Overall this summer, Las Vegas set or tied 13 daily record highs and 26 daily record warm lows.

In addition, for the first time Las Vegas experienced



7 days in a row with temperatures of 115° or higher (previous record 4 days)

11 consecutive days of 110° or higher (previous record 10 days)

63 days in a row with low temperatures 80° or higher (previous record 33 days)

And that's just the consecutive records! Check out these overall records from the National Weather Service:

Unfortunately, if you don't like the heat, there's more coming as we kick off the month of September. Temperatures remain above average through next weekend.