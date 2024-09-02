Watch Now
The first week of September is hotter than average

Stay safe out there! Temperatures are warming up this week kicking off with a high of 105 on Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning was issued by the National Weather Service to go into effect Wednesday through Friday as these temperatures are unseasonably warm - about 5 to 8 degrees warmer than average. Still, be aware of the heat before that goes into effect, especially as many people have the day off today and will be celebrating outdoors. Stay hydrated, seek out shade and wear sunscreen.

This afternoon cloud cover will develop and some spotty showers may roll through the Las Vegas Valley with some t-storms possible in the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and Sloan Canyon. By the time we get to the twilight hours - around 7PM - that possibility will fizzle out.

Next weekend, our next cool-down is coming along with some more chances of rain.

Las Vegas set some heat records this summer! Fall is starting out on the warm side...

