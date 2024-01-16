Geneva Zoltek is a weather anchor and climate reporter who joined the Channel 13 team in January 2024. She's originally from northwestern Montana, but looks forward to embracing the lifestyle here in the southwest.

Geneva provides weekend forecasts and covers everything environmental from water to wildfires to wildlife. You might find her outdoors adventuring with her dog Herman on her days off.

Geneva received a Master's degree in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana in 2021. Prior to that, she graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2017.

Previously, Geneva worked on-air in Idaho at KIVI and in Montana at KTVH and KPAX.

Send story ideas to geneva.zoltek@ktnv.com.