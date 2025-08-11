Toasty back-to-school forecast!

We're starting the school year on a hot note here in the Las Vegas valley!

Sunshine and above normal temps are on tap for all the kids in the valley making their way back to class Monday. We'll see the upper 80s and low 90s at the bus stop in the morning — and then we'll see peak heat of of around 109 degrees in the afternoon when the final bell rings. Make sure the kids go off to school with water and sunscreen in case they're spending time outdoors.

A high pressure pattern will keep our heat going through mid-week, and we actually have an Extreme Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service for Clark County starting on Tuesday. Additional Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued for surrounding areas.

National Weather Service - Las Vegas



Moving towards the end of the week, Southern Nevada will get the benefit from another monsoonal weather pattern. Chances of showers and t-storms remain low Friday and Saturday, but we will see cooler weather as a result. Highs get back to the upper 90s and low triple digits in the valley.