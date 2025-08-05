Unhealthy air quality hits Las Vegas as California wildfire smoke blankets the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wildfire smoke from California has infiltrated the Las Vegas Valley, creating unhealthy air quality conditions that could impact residents' health, especially those with pre-existing conditions.

"On my ride across town here, I did notice that I couldn't even see the Las Vegas Strip, and that was kind of disturbing. I'm like, wow, it's really, really bad today.... it kind of feels like the apocalypse is happening, but I always also know that it's probably a California wildfire," said Las Vegas local Christopher.

The Gifford Fire burning on the central coast of California near Santa Maria has erupted to over 65,000 acres in size over the past few days. Southwesterly winds are pushing the smoke directly toward Southern Nevada.

"Haze, smoke, it's not clear. Should I be breathing this, or should I just hold my breath?" asked Las Vegas local James.

It's a question many of us are asking as air quality data indicates people with asthma or other health conditions should limit outdoor exposure.

I met with Kevin MacDonald, spokesperson for Clark County's Department of Environment and Sustainability, to get a closer look at one of the 18 air quality monitoring stations in the valley.

"Keep your windows and doors closed, change your air filters in your car and your home as well, and um probably just stay out of it as much as you can," he said.

The particular monitoring station at Paul Meyer Park in the west valley measures different types of air pollution, including particulate matter from wildfire smoke.

"This monitor is telling us exactly what our ozone concentrations are right now," MacDonald explained.

Wildfire haze is measured in two categories: PM10 for larger particulates like dust, and PM2.5 for smaller types like soot or smoke.

"PM2.5 that can actually get deeper into your lungs," MacDonald said.

MacDonald told me the presence of valley haze can actually make other pollution worse.

"Wildfire smoke also contributes ozone formation," he said.

Based on current data, Monday's air quality has dropped to unhealthy levels in Las Vegas, when the AQI index is between 151 to 200. Anyone outdoors could experience adverse health impacts, and those with pre-existing conditions may see more serious effects.

"Just make sure that you're staying informed. That's the number one thing we want people to do," MacDonald said.

Residents can monitor their neighborhood's air quality at airnow.gov, which receives data from Clark County's monitoring systems.

