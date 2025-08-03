A toasty first week of August ahead!

Hazy skies and warm, breezy weather will stick around heading into the second half of the weekend. Temperatures warm into above-average territory Sunday with Las Vegas reaching 107 degrees in the afternoon! We'll stay on the hot side this next work week. We're looking at warmer than average temps to stay with us for most of the next 10 day period.

South/southwesterly winds pick up once again in the afternoon hours with gusts up to 22mph Sunday.

Fluctuating smoke levels from Southern California wildfires will continue to migrate into Southern Nevada tomorrow and in some parts of the Las Vegas valley reduce air quality. Use caution if you're a sensitive individual and limit outdoor exposure.