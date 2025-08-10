Above average heat for a few days!

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot, breezy and hazy conditions out there! Gusty winds are up to 35mph this afternoon in Southern Nevada with some reduced air quality down to 'moderate' levels here in Las Vegas. Temperatures peaking about 5 degrees above average at 109 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, hazy with variable winds in the afternoon. We're looking at a high temperature of 110 degrees with lots of sunshine and intermittent haze. Our winds are expected to be slightly more mellow and less gusty tomorrow.

First day of school Monday: hot, hot, hot! We're looking at a high temperature of around 110 degrees in Las Vegas with lots of sunshine. We'll stay above average through mid-week with temps cooling back to the upper 90s by next weekend.

