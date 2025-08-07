LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A federal program designed to help low-income households access solar energy and reduce costs is reportedly on the chopping block, putting the $156 million in funds for Nevadans at risk.

Federal 'Solar for All' program may be cut, putting $156 million for Nevada at risk

The Environmental Protection Agency's $7 billion grant program was funded by the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act. In 2024, 60 nonprofit groups, tribes and states were allotted the funding.

Channel 13 contacted the Nevada Clean Energy Fund (NCEF) — the distributor of the grant for our state. CEO Kirsten Stasio said as of Wednesday, the organization has not received a termination notice.

Since its launch, the "Solar for All" program has received interest from over 300 single-family households in Nevada, according to the NCEF.

Funding for solar came under threat earlier this year, when the Trump Administration started freezing federal funds for various programs.

In February, Congresswoman Susie Lee weighed in on the funding freeze, so we followed up with her team. They sent us the following statement:

"Ending Solar for All is a loser deal for Nevada. It will do two things: 1) Kill clean energy jobs and 2) raise electricity costs for Nevada families. Since President Trump first illegally froze these funds, I've been calling on him and his administration to change course. Our state leads the nation in solar power potential. Nevada families and businesses shouldn't suffer because Donald Trump wants to prop up out-of-state billionaire donors in the fossil fuel industry." Congresswoman Susie Lee (D) 3rd District

This is a developing story. We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.