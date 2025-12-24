Tracking a wet and windy Christmas Eve!

TODAY: Rain showers, expected to get heavier in the afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy. Wind speeds 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. High: 64°

TONIGHT: Slight chance of t-storms. Dwindling showers Low: 53°

CHRISTMAS DAY: Scattered showers with partly cloudy skies. Windy with gusts up to 30mph. High: 67°

On this day before Christmas, Las Vegas was greeted with some early morning sprinkles throughout the valley creating wet roadways. Rain chances grow from 50-80% this afternoon. A Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow morning at 4AM. We could see some heavy downpours and potential for urban ponding and rising water in floodwater channels. Las Vegas is expected to see a couple tenths of inch of rain in total in the next 24 hours. A Wind Advisory has been expanded to include the Spring Mountains for the holiday with gusts up to 50mph. Las Vegas will be windy but the metro area is only expected to see gusts up to 25mph. On Christmas Day, rain showers become more sparse in Southern Nevada, although gusts winds will stick around.

Be very careful on the roads as this system passes through! We could see slick conditions and ice in the higher elevations.