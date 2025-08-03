Garbage fire stalls traffic on the I-15

UPDATE

A representative from Republic Services has confirmed that the driver of the truck is alright, and that there is no information regarding the cause of the fire yet.

WATCH | Authorities respond to the I-15 garbage fire

Traffic cameras show authorities responding to the I-15 garbage fire (video courtesy of RTC)

Traffic cameras show that the fire appears to be put out at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

At around 6:07 p.m., an incident involving what appears to be a Republic Services truck with spilled garbage on fire is causing delays on the I-15 in between the 215-interchange and Russell near Allegiant Stadium.

WATCH | Viewer video captures garbage ablaze on the I-15

Viewer video captures garbage ablaze on the I-15

At least one northbound lane is currently closed as officials work to contain the fire. Expect delays near the incident, including the northbound on-ramp from the 215.

KTNV

Channel 13 received several calls from viewers saying they are stuck in traffic related to the incident.

We've put in an inquiry to Republic Services to learn more about what caused the incident.