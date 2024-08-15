Showing you how extreme heat is affecting one of Las Vegas' most vulnerable populations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This summer has proven to not only be a brutal one with a number of record-breaking hot days... but also a deadly one.

So far, Clark County has reported 123 deaths this summer where the heat has played a factor, and summer is far from over.

It is taking a toll on our community's most vulnerable population as many do what they can to escape the heat.

"I can't do it no more," said Kimmy Kennison, an unhoused woman living in Las Vegas.

As the desert sun beats down on Las Vegas in the summer, she said staying in the shade is about more than just cooling down — it's about survival.

It is underneath the city where some escape the heat.

"If you were to go right there where the sun is, it would be killer," Kennison said.

I spoke with Kennison before she headed into the flood control tunnels near the Strip. There are miles and miles of tunnels that weave underneath the greater Las Vegas area built for water runoff.

Some people call this home, like Kennison, who uses these tunnels to avoid the relentless sun.

"I have almost gone to the hospital four times from heat exhaustion," Kennison said.

This year, Las Vegas had the hottest July on record and even hit a record temperature of 120 degrees on July 7.

It has also been deadly.

As mentioned before and as of mid-August, Clark County reported the heat played some sort of factor in 123 deaths in Southern Nevada. Some other combined factors in those deaths included drug use or medical issues.

The list is expected to grow as summer rolls on.

"I lost, so far, this year alone I have lost four friends, and it has all been in a couple of months," Kennison said.

Brent Nowak is from Shine A Light, an organization helping unhoused individuals in Las Vegas' underground flood channels. Nowak specializes in helping the unhoused suffering from substance abuse.

He said its up to 20 degrees cooler underground.

WATCH | Brent Nowak takes Joe deeper into the underground flood channels, showing the conditions where many unhoused go to shelter from the summer heat.

Walking through Las Vegas' underground tunnels where unhoused individuals shelter from extreme heat

While Clark County does open cooling centers in extreme temperatures, getting there means braving the heat.

The most precious item here — water.

"It is not an easy thing [water] to get when you need to drink 10 to 15 bottles a day when you live out here," Nowak said.

Now in August the big fear underground is flooding, especially in monsoon season.

"As far as the flooding goes, we all have phones so we keep an eye on the weather," Kennison said.

Are you ready for the summer to be over?

"Definetely," said Kennison. "I am over the summer."

WATCH | Brent Nowak explains the many challenges that unhoused individuals face beyond just the summer heat.