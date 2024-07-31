July 2024 officially the hottest month in Las Vegas weather history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — July 2024 goes in the books as the hottest month in Las Vegas weather history. Records go back to 1937. The month set new benchmarks for average high temperature, average low temperature, and average temperature.

Data kept by the National Weather Service in Las Vegas reveals the average high temperature was a sizzling 111.5° from July 1st through July 31st; the prior record was 109.4° in July 1942.



July 2024 111.5° July 1942 109.4° July 2023 109.1° July 1959 107.9° July 1972 107.7°

The average low temperature was a stifling 88.3°, besting the prior month for warmest low temperature (85.7° in July 2010) by a wide margin.

July 2024 88.3° July 2010 85.7° July 2023 85.6° July 2017 84.9° July 2018 84.6°

July 2023 held the prior record for highest average temperature (a combination of the day's high and low) with 97.3°, but July 2024 delivered an average temperature of 99.9°. That's 6.7° warmer than the "normal" value we observed from 1991 through 2020.

July 2024 99.9° July 2023 97.3° July 2010 96.2° July 2018 95.8° July 2017 95.7°

July 2024 also saw the hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas, when we hit 120° on July 7th. The prior all-time high was 117°. Here's a list of the hottest days we've seen in Las Vegas weather history:



July 7, 2024 120° July 9, 2024 119° July 11, 2024 118° July 10, 2024 118° July 10, 2021 117° June 20, 2017 117° June 30, 2013 117° July 19, 2005 117° July 24, 1942 117°

The city also saw a record number of days at or above 115°. The prior record was five days, set back in 2005 (four of those happened in a row). July 2024 brought seven days at or above 115°, and they occurred consecutively from July 6th through July 12th. The average number of days at or above 115° in a given summer in Las Vegas is 0.8 days (based on what's been observed between 1991 and 2020).