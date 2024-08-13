Clark County's heat-related death toll now sits at 123, nearly double what it was 2 weeks ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just two weeks after we first told you about the heat-related death toll in Clark County, that number has nearly doubled.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 13, 123 heat-related deaths have been recorded in Clark County. As of July 30, that number was 63.

The heat-related deaths confirmed by the county date back as early as May 27. The most recent was recorded on Friday, Aug. 9.

When sharing this data, Clark County has cautioned that it can take up to 90 days to confirm a person's cause of death and notify their family — meaning the actual number of deaths up to this point could be much higher.

We all experienced the strain (on our air conditioners and our patience) when record-high temperatures stretched multiple days in a row this summer.

But those temperatures can impact some members of our community more than others. The elderly, children and people with underlying health conditions can be especially vulnerable to hot weather — even in a place that's used to it.

Clark County's data shows the majority of people who've died from heat-related causes this summer were over the age of 50. In a multitude of cases, additional factors like drugs and alcohol contributed to their deaths.

"It is also important to note that certain drug classifications make people more susceptible to the heat," a Clark County spokesperson stated in an email to Channel 13.

When you think of drugs that would impact your susceptibility to heat, you probably think of controlled substances like methamphetamine or fentanyl. But as we reported earlier this summer, there are actually quite a few common prescription and over-the-counter medications that can make you more vulnerable by decreasing your blood pressure, increasing or decreasing your ability to sweat, or increasing your body temperature. Some of those drugs include diuretics, antihistamines and antidepressants. (We've provided more resources for this issue here.)

WATCH: Earlier this summer, climate reporter Geneva Zoltek talked to an ER doctor about the risk of heat-related illness.

Risks of heat-related illnesses rise amid incoming heat wave

Other conditions, like heart disease, and behaviors like physical exertion or not drinking enough water, can also make you more susceptible.

What remains to be seen is whether this summer will be deadlier than last.

According to an analysis from the Associated Press, more than 2,300 people across the U.S. died from heat-related causes last summer. That record high included 227 deaths here in Nevada.