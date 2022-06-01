Alyssa Roberts is a digital content producer for the ABC affiliate station in Las Vegas, Nevada, KTNV Channel 13 Action News.

Alyssa grew up in Las Vegas and made her way back home to join the team at 13 Action News in 2021 after four years as a digital content producer and assignment editor for KUTV 2News, the CBS affiliate station in Salt Lake City.

She studied journalism and communication with an emphasis in print media at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, where she also reported and worked as a producer for Utah Public Radio.

Alyssa is passionate about breaking news, politics, education, and crime reporting. She enjoys iced coffee, podcasts, and spending time with her family and friends.

You can get in touch with her by email at alyssa.roberts@ktnv.com.