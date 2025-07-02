NV Energy: 'Significant' damage from windstorm, final repairs expected Friday

UPDATE | July 2 | 5:57 p.m.

NV Energy has released a large update on their restoration progress — the biggest one being when they expect to have final repairs finished: Friday. Others may have their power restored sooner.

"Customers will be restored throughout Wednesday evening and Thursday as we are able to do so, but we expect final repairs to be done Friday," an NV Energy spokesperson said Wednesday evening.

As of 5 p.m., there are approximately 1,200 customers still without power.

With more than 60 poles down across the valley, NV Energy said they have brought in additional crews to relieve workers who have been working around the clock. They said they are working as fast as they can, but customers should be prepared for extended outages.

"While our teams will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, the damage is significant and will take time to restore. Our teams will continue to work throughout the evening and in the coming days to make necessary repairs," the spokesperson said.

There are several options available to those still affected by power outages:



If you are in need of transport to the shelter, there is transportation available at the Walmart located at 3075 E Tropicana. If you need medical transport to the shelter, you can use RTC's Paratransit service by calling 702-228-4800, option 3.

Animal Protection Services are also providing kennel space for animals at the shelter, but you need to bring your own kennel.

UPDATE | July 2 | 2:30 p.m.

NV Energy Operations Director Shannon Gregory speaks with Alyssa Bethencourt on the restoration progress for thousands without power in the valley.

Some key takeaways: he hopes power can be restored by Friday, underground power lines is a question of feasibility, crews are working 24-hour shifts.

UPDATE | July 2 | 12:00 p.m.

NV Energy is reporting 108 outages affecting 2,017 customers throughout Clark County.

UPDATE | July 2 | 9:00 a.m.

As of 9:00 a.m., there are approximately 93 outages impacting 2,857 customers. These outages were caused primarily by severe winds, with gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour in some areas.

NV Energy crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Crews worked overnight and are continuing to work this morning. We have brought in additional crews to provide relief to crews that need rest.

NV Energy immediately called in additional crews to help troubleshoot and fix the issues as they are reported.

As of 8:30 a.m., NV Energy reports more than 60 poles that have been damaged by the wind and will need to be replaced.

Teams will continue to work throughout the evening and in the coming days to make necessary repairs, but NV Energy says customers have been advised to be prepared for an extended outage.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A sudden and severe windstorm that rocked the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday caused "significant" damage to power infrastructure, NV Energy says.

We've been tracking updates on these power outages throughout the afternoon as Channel 13 crews spread out across the valley to assess the impact of the severe weather.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there are approximately 272 outages throughout Clark County impacting access to power for an estimated 20,485 NV Energy customers.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour in some areas blew over power poles, knocking out power to swaths of Southern Nevada residents.

NV Energy says it is aware of at least 50 poles that have been damaged by the wind and will need to be replaced.

Take a look at the damage to power lines near Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive in east Las Vegas:

A company spokesperson wrote that additional crews have been called in to support the effort. The company says restoration crews will try to isolate each outage to the smallest number of customers possible while repairs are made.

"While our teams will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, the damage is significant and will take time to restore," the company's spokesperson wrote. "Our teams will continue to work throughout the evening and in the coming days to make necessary repairs."

NV Energy customers were encouraged to sign up for outage alerts through their MyAccount online portal. In the meantime, a Clark County spokesperson says the county is "working to identify resources for those impacted by the power outages in partnership with NV Energy."

"Additional information will be provided when it is available," the spokesperson wrote.