Shelters in place for those affected by power outages after severe weather hits the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As hundreds are still without power Wednesday morning after Tuesday evening's severe weather, local officials are putting resources in place for those in need.

Clark County has activated all cooling sites to provide temporary relief from the heat.

Pets in an appropriate container can be accommodated at Clark County Parks & Recreation cooling sites.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins was in east Las Vegas Wednesday morning, one of the harder hit areas of the valley.

An emergency shelter is set up at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority for affected residents in need of accommodation, with transportation available through the RTC.

That is located at South Hall, Room S2, with parking in the Silver Lot on Joe W. Brown.

Transportation is available to the LVCVA from the Walmart store located at 3075 E Tropicana. Buses are currently running continuously until 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Residents in need of medical transport to the shelter will be assisted through RTC’s Paratransit by calling 702-228-4800 and selecting option #3.

Animal Protection Services will provide kennel space at the convention center for those sheltering to help ensure people and pets stay together. People should bring an appropriate container/kennel for their animal.

Residents with animals other than a dog or cat or with unique needs for their pet can call Animal Protection Services at 702-455-7710.

Donations are not being accepted at this time.

Channel 13 will continue to track the latest weather developments, as strong, sudden wind gusts are still very possible and a big concern due to increased thunderstorm activity through the valley.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum has your forecast for Wednesday, July 2, 2205.