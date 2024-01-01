Yolanda Cruz is a digital content producer at KTNV News 13.

Yolanda was born on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where she lived her entire life before moving to Las Vegas.

Yolanda graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in journalism in 2015 and has been working in the industry since, with experience in both print and broadcast news.

She’s covered hurricanes, officer-involved shootings, trials, elections, and more.

When not on the clock, Yolanda enjoys reading, watching movies, trying new restaurants and playing board games.