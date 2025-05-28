Where to find public cooling stations in Clark County amid summer heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Severe weather this week has contributed to extensive power outages across Southern Nevada.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and dust storm warnings on Tuesday as thousands across the valley experienced power outages.

In response, Clark County has opened cooling centers for people impacted by the outages and in need of relief from the heat. Cooling centers are open for July 2, 2025 .

We're expecting triple digit temperatures for Wednesday.

With the hotter temperatures comes a heightened risk of heat-related illness for vulnerable populations in Clark County. When that happens, the county activates its free, public cooling stations throughout Southern Nevada.

"The cooling centers are open to people experiencing homelessness and others in the community in need of cool, indoor spaces for respite from the heat," a Clark County spokesperson stated.

You can see the full list of locations open on July 2 below:

Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. To lower your risk, here are some tips to keep in mind:



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Click here for more heat safety tips from the Southern Nevada Health District.

In 2024, Southern Nevada experienced its hottest summer on record, including a record 112 days where temperatures reached more than 100 degrees.

Even in a place that's used to hot weather, the elderly, children, and people with underlying health conditions are still considered especially vulnerable to heat-related illness and death.

In Clark County, at least 526 deaths were attributed to heat-related causes in 2024. County officials note that a number of factors can make people more vulnerable to heat-related illness, including exposure to drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine.

"The best thing you can do is keep yourself hydrated. Lots and lots of fluids," Dr. Cole Sondrup, an emergency physician at Southern Hills Hospital, told Channel 13 in a previous interview. "Second best thing you can do is make sure you have shade or [an] air-conditioned space to be."