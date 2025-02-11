Clark County reports 526 heat-related deaths for 2024, but the number could still grow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a year with record-breaking summer temperatures, Clark County has released the latest number of heat-related deaths in 2024.

In their latest report, the county said 526 people died in 2024 with heat as a factor.

Of the total reported by the Clark County coroner's office, only 471 deaths have had their identity confirmed and next of kin notified. Stephanie Wheatley, a spokesperson with the county, said 55 deaths have yet to be identified or have yet to have their next of kin notified.

"As always, 90% of cases take up to 90 days to investigate the cause and manner of death. That means this report is not final," Wheatley said in a news release.

▶ Related Showing you how extreme heat is affecting one of Las Vegas' most vulnerable populations

Joe Moeller shows you how extreme heat is affecting one of Las Vegas' most vulnerable populations

The coroner's office report lists the range of the deceased from people in their early 20's to people in their early 90's. One infant is also listed among the deceased, and two people do not have their ages identified.

The earliest death listed in the report happened on April 22, 2024, and the latest on Nov. 25, 2024.

Certain drug classifications also make some people more vulnerable to succumbing to the heat, Wheatley added, such as over exposures to fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to the county, other factors that contributed to these heat deaths are illnesses and medical conditions, like cardiovascular diseases, and behaviors like physical exertion, inadequate apparel, lack of acclimatization and poor fluid intake.

