Christian Hudspeth is a digital content producer for KTNV Channel 13 in Las Vegas.

He joined the Channel 13 digital team in June 2024.

During college, Christian worked at ABC13 KTRK in Houston before moving to Waco to work as a digital content producer for 25 News KXXV, the ABC affiliate station in Central Texas.

Christian was born and raised in the suburbs of Houston, Texas, where he also received his Bachelor's degree in Media Production at the University of Houston in 2023.

Outside the newsroom, Christian enjoys filmmaking, community events, volunteering, and finding new restaurants.

He is excited to serve and live in the Entertainment Capital of the World!

Feel free to reach out to him at Christian.Hudspeth@ktnv.com.