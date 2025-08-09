Gov. Lombardo to authorize Nevada National Guard to assist ICE in 'administrative capacity'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is working to authorize the Nevada National Guard to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a federal request, according to his office.

We reached out to the Nevada National Guard who told us the authorization is still in the planning phase. Elizabeth Ray, the governor's director of communications, said the National Guard will be assisting in a "temporary, administrative capacity."

“Governor Lombardo is in the process of authorizing the Nevada National Guard to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a temporary, administrative capacity.” — Elizabeth Ray, director of communications for Gov. Joe Lombardo

This comes after the Department of Justice listed Nevada as a sanctuary jurisdiction earlier this week. Politicians across both party lines — including Lombardo — denied the designation and said they were asking the federal government for clarity.

Lombardo saying in a statement on Wednesday, "[Nevada] has repeatedly reached out to the Department of Justice for clarification on its designation and looks forward to their timely response, so the state can ensure future cooperation between Nevada and the administration."

The governor said the state will continue to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Nevada Assemblymember and Chair of the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus Cecelia González, D-Clark County, is now calling upon Lombardo to provide clarity on the specific role the National Guard will take with federal deportation operations.

“We demand clarity from Governor Lombardo of what'temporary administrative duties approval' means for Nevadans,” Assm. González said. “Because from where we stand it looks like he has chosen Trump over Nevada. He is not protecting our communities, he is helping to tear them apart.”