Henderson waives pet adoption fees for residents through September 1

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Now through September 1, animal adoption fees are being waived for Henderson residents in an effort to clear the shelters and find forever homes for cats and dogs.

Top stories for August 13, 2025

Channel 13's Top Stories for August 13, 2025

Animal overcrowding is an issue Channel 13 continues to report on across Southern Nevada, especially during peak seasons in the summer months. By telling you about adoption events such as these, many animals have been able to find new families to take them in.

While this particular adoption effort is exclusive to Henderson residents, it's not the only one happening across the valley. Others like The Animal Foundation have similar promotions for August, and Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is waiving fees for their "Century Club Cats".

If you hear of any other ones happening in our community, please let us know! Email us at Desk@ktnv.com with the details.

There are some guidelines for Henderson residents wanting to use this fee waiver, provided by Henderson Animal Protection Services:



Each household is eligible for one fee waiver during the promotion period. Eligible residents may adopt one dog and one cat with waived fees.

Proof of residency is required at the time of adoption. Acceptable documents include a valid photo ID and a utility or mobile phone bill showing the same name and a residential address in Henderson.

The waiver applies only to standard adoption fees for dogs and cats. Additional services or required licensing fees, if applicable, are not included.

View available pets to adopt in Henderson by clicking the link here.