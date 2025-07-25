What it means for local animal shelters to be at 'critical capacity' — and how you can help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Animal shelters sometimes use the term "critical capacity," but what exactly does that mean?

The Animal Foundation breaks down what the shelter space situation looks like — and what you can do to help.

What is "critical capacity?"

As the name suggests, it's a way to say the shelter has limited room and/or resources for additional animal intake. But it's more in-depth than that.

The Animal Foundation said that they have been "at or near capacity for well over a year," describing their "critical capacity" limit to be when they exceed 454 dogs in their care, with the "danger zone" being 382 dogs or more on their campus.

A representative shared that the Animal Foundation has seen an intake of more than 500 dogs multiple times this year, noting that there are currently more than 550 dogs in their care as of July 24.

They did also say that due to multiple cat hoarding situations, they're facing a unique situation where the amount of cats taken in has brought them over capacity "in all areas at once."

How can shelters avoid "critical capacity?"

The Animal Foundation representative said the past few times the organization saw fewer than 454 dogs were during "large-scale adoption and foster pushes to create space and relieve pressure on the shelter."

What can I do to help?

Adopting or fostering pets can help alleviate overcrowded shelters.

Though they have not replied to our inquiry about their critical capacity levels, an immediate need for adoption does exist at the Henderson Animal Protection Services shelter. On Thursday, the City of Henderson shared that its shelter is nearing its capacity for dogs.

Henderson APS is also accepting public fosters through a program the City of Henderson said will "provide a temporary home and help ease overcrowding in the shelter."

The City of Henderson shared that to connect as many of these pets with their forever homes, select dogs have had their adoption fees fully sponsored. You can find adoptable animals on the City of Henderson's website here.

The Animal Foundation routinely has fee-waived adoption events, including one last weekend. The shelter says the event led to more than 160 pets finding forever homes.