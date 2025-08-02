The Animal Foundation waives adoption fees in August to address overcrowding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Efforts are underway to mitigate the animal overcrowding issue at our local shelters through waived adoption fees.
This isn't the first time we've told you about waived adoption fees at The Animal Shelter, but it's not common that we get to tell you it's all month long.
For all of August, there will be no adoption fees for adult cats and large dogs as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign — running from Aug. 1-31. Adoptions eligible for the waiver require:
- Cats must be at least 6 months old
- Dogs must be at least 6 months old and weigh more than 30 pounds
This marks the 11th year of the Clear the Shelters campaign, and to celebrate, the shelter said adoption fees will also be waived for all pets in the shelter on Aug. 30-31, including puppies and kittens.
Find out how to adopt by visit The Animal Foundation website.
You can be a part of the solution
See how members in our community are helping to limit the number of animal intakes across the valley and finding animals forever homes, and you can help!
-
Over 160 animals found forever homes at the Animal Foundation's adoption eventAt "Wanted: Forever Homes" hosted by the Animal Foundation, over 160 animals found their forever homes.
Some local animal shelters are at 'critical capacity' — here's how you can helpWe often hear that local animal shelters have reached "critical capacity." What does that mean, and what's being done to address animal overcrowding?
$7 million renovation planned for Henderson Animal Protection ServicesHenderson is investing $7 million to upgrade its animal protection facility with new kennels, medical areas and office space as Southern Nevada shelters face growing demand.
$5 pet microchips offered by Clark County ahead of microchipping deadlineHearts Alive Village, Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, and Nevada SCPA will provide microchipping services in partnership with Clark County for just $5 ahead of the pet microchipping deadline.