The Animal Foundation waives adoption fees in August to address overcrowding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Efforts are underway to mitigate the animal overcrowding issue at our local shelters through waived adoption fees.

This isn't the first time we've told you about waived adoption fees at The Animal Shelter, but it's not common that we get to tell you it's all month long.

For all of August, there will be no adoption fees for adult cats and large dogs as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign — running from Aug. 1-31. Adoptions eligible for the waiver require:



Cats must be at least 6 months old

Dogs must be at least 6 months old and weigh more than 30 pounds

This marks the 11th year of the Clear the Shelters campaign, and to celebrate, the shelter said adoption fees will also be waived for all pets in the shelter on Aug. 30-31, including puppies and kittens.

Find out how to adopt by visit The Animal Foundation website.

You can be a part of the solution

See how members in our community are helping to limit the number of animal intakes across the valley and finding animals forever homes, and you can help!