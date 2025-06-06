$5 pet microchips offered by Clark County ahead of microchipping deadline on August 4.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The deadline to microchip your pets is fast approaching — but Clark County wants to help get them to pets for cheap before August 4.

We told you about this new initiative to microchip pets in February, which aims to “keep pets out of shelters and with their families,” said Clark County.

“Microchipping plays a vital role in diverting animals from entering crowded shelters by helping them get back to their families quickly. Our goal is to ensure every lost pet has the best possible chance of returning home. Microchipping is also a simple, effective tool that significantly increases the likelihood of a happy reunion. By offering low-cost options, we’re making it easier for all pet owners to comply with the new rules and protect their pets.” — Jim Andersen, Clark County Code Enforcement Chief

WATCH| Learn about the changes to Clark County's animal ordinances

Clark County animal ordinances are changing. Here's what you need to know

The county shared that $150,000 have been committed to pet reunification efforts, and that 10,000 microchips were obtained. Hearts Alive Village, Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, and Nevada SCPA will provide this service in partnership with Clark County for just $5.

“This program is about more than compliance — it’s about compassion. It reflects our commitment to supporting responsible pet ownership while making compliance affordable and accessible for all residents. With the August 4 deadline approaching, we’re proud to offer a solution that promotes both animal welfare and peace of mind for pet owners.” — April Becker, County Commissioner

Microchips give pets a permanent ID, allowing them to be scanned by veterinarians, shelters, and animal control officers and making owner information more accessible and pet reunions easier, according to the county.

Click here to find participating organizations and schedule your microchip appointment.

WATCH | Nevada SPCA demonstrates the fast microchip process

Nevada SPCA demonstrate how quickly microchipping a pet takes

Already microchipped your pet? Clark County recommends making sure all owner information is up-to-date in the chip registry.