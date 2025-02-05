Clark County animal ordinances are changing. Here's what you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley pet owners, you'll want to listen to this.

The Clark County Commission met Tuesday, unanimously passing several amendments and additions to county code that could impact you and your pet.

“Fight for the dogs, fight for the animals," said new local dog owner Susan Tischer.

Tischer rescued Lucy, her 2-year-old goldendoodle.

“Very good temperament, very good, look at how sweet she is," Tischer said.

Since she rescued Lucy, the two have been inseparable.

“I love her, I’m so in love. I think I love her more than my husband, but don’t tell him," Tischer said.

Susan is already taking steps to protect her Lucy.

“She has an appointment on February 16 to be microchipped," Tischer said. “I absolutely wanted to have that done for sure. If she gets loose or gets out or somebody takes her, I know she is chipped.”

Soon all dogs and cats over four months old will have to be microchipped in Clark County.

Bryce Henderson, the president of No Kill Las Vegas, a nonprofit focused on saving animal's lives in shelters, can't wait for all the new adjustments to go into effect.

“We’re very excited about the new changes that the county implemented today. What’s great about it is that they involved us in the process," Henderson said.

Here's a link to all the changes approved Tuesday.

During the Clark County Commission meeting, these were some of those changes discussed.

Illegal Breeding:



Permit fee will increase from $50 to $400.

Breeders are required to show animal at sanctioned events.

Inspection fee will increase from $50 to $100.

Fine for the sale or offer of an animal illegally bred will be at minimum of $500 and at maximum of the sale price or offered price of the animal.

Second offense will see those fines double.

Handler Training Programs:

This includes all businesses that provide pet services including grooming, boarding, selling, training, professional pet sitting, kennels, catteries, breeders, or other establishment which sells, grooms, trains, boards animals, or operates a rescue organization excluding veterinary businesses and businesses solely related to equine animals or contracted shelter facilities.

The owners and all employees are required to attend a free training course by the Clark County Animal Protection Services Division to get or renew a business license.

This has to be renewed every two years.

Microchipping:

All dogs and cats over four months old are required to be microchipped in Clark County. There will be public scanning stations around the county to check if stray animals have a microchip.

Free events will be planned to help people microchip their pets.

A similar move is already in place for the city of Las Vegas that you can learn more about below.

Miscellaneous:

Quarantine requirements for biting animals have changed. They will consider the animal's past and the severity of the incident.

Owners are responsible for the attacks. Minimum fine of $500.

Age requirement will be set for when animals have to be sterilized.

Officers can make recommendations to adjust enforcement level for dangerous and vicious animals.

All businesses offering pet services are required to have signage for people to contact animal control.

If temperature is expected to reach 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, dogs and cats must be provided with supplemental cooling to adequately reduce the temperature.

“Unfortunately we maybe have to hit people in the pocket, so they’ll pay attention, be more mindful about having pets, raising pets, breeding pets, it’s important," Tischer said.

The handler training programs go into effect in 18 months. Microchipping is required starting in six months. Everything else go into effect in two weeks.

All the money collected from the fines will go towards reversing shelter overcrowding amd low cost spay and neuter programs along with microchipping.

“I think any measure to help the dogs and the families who have dogs is helpful, yes," Tischer said.

County animal services will also be required to update the commission twice a year on the effectiveness of the changes.

