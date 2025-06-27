Animal Foundation waives adoption fees for the upcoming weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling all animal lovers! The Animal Foundation is waiving all adoption fees this weekend, Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29.

The "Dry Heat, Wet Noses" adoption events will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. All adoption fees will be waived for every adoptable pet, but a $10 pet license fee may apply.

We’re out of space. We need adopters NOW. 🚨 Join us this weekend for our Dry Heat, Wet Noses adoption event, where adoption fees are waived for ALL animals. (Even puppies and kittens!) 📍 655 N. Mojave Rd, Las Vegas Complete details: https://t.co/P5aUNryISg pic.twitter.com/BPoUgSOyZ2 — The Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) June 26, 2025

In order to help people stay cool, kiddie pools, splash pads and misters will be on-site.

The non-profit is urging the public to adopt due to the shelter operating beyond capacity and in a critical space crisis.

You can browse for pets here.

Adoptions are first-come, first-serve with doors opening at 11 a.m.

The shelter asks that you leave your dogs at home. The Animal Foundation will provide guidance on how to introduce your furry friends at home.

The shelter also often reaches adoption capacity for the day before closing, so people are encouraged to come in early.

