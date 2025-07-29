Here's what the $7 million renovation plan for Henderson Animal Protection Services will cover

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Some big changes are planned for the Henderson Animal Protection Services facility.

The city announced Tuesday a $7 million investment to upgrade the site located on Galleria Drive, including renovations to the existing facility and the construction of a new office building for staff.

At the core of the city's renovation plan is "strengthening operational efficiency" as the need for expanded animal control services rises across Southern Nevada.

"By relocating office spaces from the existing building, this will allow for the expansion of isolation rooms, new dog kennels and other infrastructure necessary for animal care in addition to other renovations planned for the facility," the city said in a press release.

Henderson — Five key areas for upgrades:

Replacing existing dog kennels and adding new ones: The city said they estimate this will take about 10 months. Installing permanent shade structures in the visiting area for adoptions: The city said they estimate this will take about 4 months. Renovating the existing facility: The city estimates an 18-month timeframe for this project. Plans include expanding the medical area, replacing restrooms, converting space for isolation rooms, enclosing exterior areas, reworking HVAC systems and repurposing existing space for more storage. Building a new office building: The city estimates a 19-month timeframe for this project. Adding more public parking spaces: Timeframe on this project is dependent on the others.

According to the city, the new office building will also house personnel from code enforcement. In May, the city moved APS control from the Henderson Police Department to the Community Development and Services Department. That change went into effect on July 1.

The number of animal intakes at our local shelters continues to grow even more during the summer months. Just this past week alone, Henderson put out an urgent call for adoptions as their shelter neared its capacity. The Animal Foundation, another local shelter servicing Clark County, said they've been over capacity for more than a year.

The city of Henderson said they have already completed more than $600,000 in APS upgrades since 2023 to meet the demand for animal services in the valley.

We will have a clearer picture of a completion timeline once the projects move out of the design phase.