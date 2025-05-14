Animal control is moving out from under the police department in Henderson. Here's why.

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We've learned that Henderson Animal Control is moving out from under the purview of the police department and into the city's community development and services department.

Officials say the shift will take effect on July 1.

They say it'll improve coordination on animal-related cases and code enforcement.

No changes to staff, budget, or services are expected, and police will still assist with emergencies and serious animal welfare cases.

Ian Massy, assistant director for the Community Development and Services Department, said the change is happening now due to the upcoming fiscal year.

WATCH Massy's full briefing with media here:

Henderson city official answers questions regarding change in animal control

Police Deputy Chief Brandon Brooks said that over the years, police have received a lot of animal-related calls that don't fall under Animal Control Enforcement and instead fall under code enforcement, or vice versa.

He said Animal Control and code enforcement already work seamlessly with each other because of this, so it makes sense to put them both under one roof.

You can watch his media briefing on the topic here:

Henderson police deputy chief answers questions regarding change in animal control

City officials say this is simply an internal reorganization, not a reduction in care or services.