The Animal Foundation sees nearly 100 new intakes following the Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a busy Fourth of July for the Animal Foundation as they took in 63 new animals at the shelter.

And as of Friday at 2 p.m., they've taken in an additional 36 animals, bringing the total to 99 new additions to the shelter. And that number is expected to rise.

This surge of animals coming into the shelter wasn't a complete surprise. Around this time last year, the Animal Foundation reported 594 intakes between July 1 and July 10.

From July 1 through July 4 of this year, the Animal Foundation has already taken in 281 animals total. That's up from last year's 273 during the same time period.

The Animal Foundation has tried to make it easier to find these animals forever homes or reunite them with their owners, such as waiving adoption fees ahead of anticipated surges and waiving reclaim fees for lost pets until July 10.

The Animal Foundation offers tips on how to prevent losing your pet and what to do if you find a lost pet, which you can read on their website HERE.

You can also contact their Pet Support Hotline at (702) 955-5932, open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Animal Foundation continues calls for Las Vegas community to foster pets

See a full breakdown list of the Animal Foundation's intake numbers during the Fourth of July period below:

