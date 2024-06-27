Animal Foundation waiving pet adoption fees ahead of anticipated Fourth of July surge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is waiving pet adoption fees for Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, ahead of a “potentially overwhelming Fourth of July” week.

The shelter said they are reaching peak demand in the summer months, taking in more than 2,230 animals in June alone.

And just two weeks ago, the Animal Foundation said they were past critical capacity after receiving an intake of more than 338 dogs.

Between July 1 and July 10 of last year, the shelter said they took in 594 animals.

With intake numbers increasing since last year, the Animal Foundation now anticipates even more animal intakes for this year’s Fourth of July period starting next week.

“Medium and large dogs need help the most – they often stay at the shelter for weeks or even months, waiting to find their forever homes,” the Animal Foundation said in a release.

Adoptions will begin at 11 a.m. and will be located at 655 North Mojave Road.

Walk-in adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis. The shelter said you may have to wait in a line before they open, and the shelter could close early if adoptions reach capacity.

All adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchips, and up-to-date vaccines where a $10 license fee may apply.